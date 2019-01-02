Share:

GUJRANWALA-A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has arrested three officers of Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) for their alleged involvement in mega corruption scandal and started investigation.

ACE Regional Director Fareed Ahmed told the media that citizens - Sajjad Mehmood, Shahid Nadeem, Asghar Ali, Idrees and Malik Nasir - gave application to the ACE that owners of Prime City Housing Scheme with the collusion GDA officers had sold that plots to citizens without completion of development work while society administration had also sold the plots reserved for the park and the graveyard.

While another citizen Asghar Ali in his application alleged that GDA assistant director engineering Safdar Hussain Chattha had received bribe of Rs100,000 from him for the approval of a road design in Prime City Housing Scheme. During investigation, GDA officers including former director Town Planning Tariq Rauf, director Town Planning Umer Farooq and assistant director Safdar Hussain were found guilty, and after approval from the higher authorities the ACE team arrested them.

JI tehsil ameer

defects to PTI

OUR STAFF REPORTER

TOBA TEK SINGH

JI Pirmahal Ameer Munawar Iftikhar on Wednesday defected to PTI. He announced his defection from the JI to the PTI in the presence of local PTI office-bearers.