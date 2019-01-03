Share:

On the directions of Capital City Police Officers Lahore BA Nasir, a two-day training session regarding “Child Marriage Restraint Act 2015” was held at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh on Wednesday. The training session was held under the supervision of SP (Headquarters) Syed Karrar Hussain and in collaboration with the Bedari Foundation to create awareness among male and female officers of different wings of Lahore police. The police officials were informed about the importance and implementation of Child Marriage Restraint Act in their service delivery. Irum Fatima, Provincial Coordinator of the foundation, gave a detailed briefing regarding different important sections of this Act to police officers. At least 60 officers including 20 lady police officers attended the training session.