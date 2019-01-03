Share:

LAHORE - A woman and her grandson were killed on Multan Road in Sundar police precincts on Wednesday afternoon. An eyewitness told the police that the woman along with a baby boy was trying to cross the highway when a speedy trailer ran over them. As a result, both the woman and the child died on the spot. The driver managed to escape from the scene. The deceased were identified by police as Bashiran Bibi and her six-month-old grandson Ali Hussnain. The police shifted the bodies to hospital and were investigating the incident.

Safe City Project to be expanded

to seven districts

The multi-billion safe city project, launched by former CM Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore as a pilot scheme a couple of years ago, would be extended to seven other districts of the Punjab province.

Police officials on Wednesday said the work on the safe city project was being completed on fast-track in Kasur, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, and Gujranwala districts.

A top police officer announced the development while presiding over a meeting held at Qurban Police Lines to review annual performance of the Safe City Authority on Wednesday. Punjab IGP Ajmad Javed, Managing Director Safe City Authority Malik Ali Amir and Chief Operating Officer Akbar Nasir Khan were also present on this occasion.

Earlier, the COO of the authority informed the participants of the meeting that the Operations Monitoring Center secured more than 100,000 observations in Lahore during the previous year. The police response units intercepted more than 2,106 suspicious persons in Lahore after they were alerted by the communication center. “A total of 9,460 vehicles and motor bikes were spotted and intercepted for having no or non-standard number plates and action was taken duly by the ground units,” he said.

This project of high-tech surveillance was launched in Lahore during the PML-N government to secure city roads with the help of more than 8,000 CCTV cameras. The previous government had allocated billions of rupees to launch the initiative in the metropolis.