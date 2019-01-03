Share:

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review Complaint Management System (CMS) for redressing complaints at public sector hospitals. Specialized healthcare centres stood first in redressing public complaints. Tertiary hospital solved 98 percent complaints lodged on helpline. Secondary hospitals managed to redress 96 percent complaints while primary health centres solved 92 percent complaints. “Confidence on helpline enhanced manifold thanks to steps taken by present government. Helpline staff keep updated every complainant until it is solved”, said the Minister. She said that indicators of complaints come to lowest level during the December. “We have to work hard to stop indicator climbing again”, she said. She regretted that majority of complaints were about attitude of staff. “Medical profession should not be considered profitable business. Only Almighty can pay reward of serving humanity”, she said. The meeting was told that mostly complaints were regarding secondary hospitals. As many as 52 percent complaints were about secondary hospitals, 32 percents about tertiary health facilities and 16 percent about primary health units. Meanwhile, the minister chaired another meeting to review steps for strengthening healthcare services at primary level. Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Zahid Akhtar Zaman briefed the meeting about various initiatives. Dr Yasmin Rashid stressed the need of raising awareness about health, nutrition and WASH. “Only a healthy mother can give birth to healthy baby. Immunization program would be strengthened to reduce mortality rate”, she said. She also directed training of lady health workers and community midwives.