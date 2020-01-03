Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 15 outlaws including proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, alcohol, and weapons from them during the last 24 hours, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered crackdown against criminals specially drug pushers.

Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar ud din Syed directed all the zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city as no laxity would be tolerated in this regard. According to details, Aabpara police arrested Ghulam Abbas and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Secretariat police arrested Masroor Habib and recovered a 9-mm pistol along with ammunition from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested a bootlegger Muhammad Qasir and recovered eight alcohol bottles from him. Tarnol police arrested Asif and recovered 340 gram heroin from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested Javed and recovered 230 gram hashish from him.

Similarly, Shahzad Town police arrested Qadeer Ahmed for his involvement in a theft case. Khanna police arrested Umer Hayat and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Nilor police arrested three accused Jabber, Waheed and Rashid and recovered 250 gram hashish and one dagger from their possession. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. Furthermore, the police also arrested five proclaimed offender from various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure brighter future of them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them, said the spokesman.