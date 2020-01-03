Share:

HYDERABAD - The Meat Section of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, in its ongoing raids against the selling of substandard meat, seized 188 tons of meat amid resistance by the butchers. The section in-charge Nadeem Ghouri informed here on Thursday that they raided the illegal slaughter houses on Massan road in Kali Mori area. He claimed that the meat injurious to human health was being processed in those illegal slaughter houses. According to him, the butchers had been several times warned to desist from their illegal activities but they kept flouting the directives.