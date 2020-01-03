Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - Following practicing of high professional skills of policing harmonious to the need of the modern age, the overall crime rate in Mirpur district of Azad Jammu Kashmir was found at much decline during the just ending year of 2019.

As per figures of the last year (2019), crimes of different nature reported in this district of over a million of Britain-based expatriates, following the much-satisfactory performance of the local police during last year.

A total of 522 accused were rounded up for allegedly having been involved in 305 cases of different nature registered under the National Action Plan (NAP), disclosed Mirpur SSP Raja Irfan Salim while talking to this Correspondent here on Thursday.

“Only nine murder cases were reported and registered during 2019 across the district and the police arrested a total of 24 accused involved in the murder cases,” he said.

Unveiling the breakup of the crimes of different nature reported in the district during last year and the police performance to curb the crimes rate, the SSP revealed that the police apprehended a total of 161 accused involved in a total of six cases of dacoity and 85 cases of burglary. The Police, the SSP continued recovered and seized the stolen property worth Rs. 28.60 million from the custody of the arrested bandits including 10 cars, 91 motorbikes, gold ornaments, machinery and the valuable house-hold items.

The district police chief continued in various crackdowns to nab the drug traffickers, the police arrested a total of 438 accused in total of 296 cases registered in all of the district police stations. Police, he added, recovered and seized a total of 10 kilogram of heroin, 45 kg of chars and 1574 bottles of liquor from the custody of the arrested accused.

And likewise, police rounded up 65 accused involved in possessing illicit arms in total of 56 cases registered throughout last year and recovered huge catchy of illicit arms including 4 Kalashnikovs, 23 rifles, 72 pistols and 6091 cartridges of the recovered banned arms, the SSP said.

Raja Irfan Salim further said that during extensive phased-drive against other outlaws, the district police arrested a total of 343 proclaimed offenders and absconders. A total of 717 accused involved in immoral activities were booked during the same last year period. Besides, a total of 59 accused involved in 12 cases of gambling were apprehended, he said adding that police recovered and confiscated the stake money of Rs. 2.23 lakh and the instruments from the gambling dens.

The SSP said that in the wake of the police action against the violators of the traffic rules, police apprehended a total of 283 accused involved in 283 registered cases of one-wheeling and over-speeding.” Total fine for Rs. 39.60 million was recovered from the violators of the traffic rules and deposited in the national exchequer during 2019,” he added.

Irfan Salim also underlined the out-standing performance of the cops in quick relief and rehabilitation activities in post September 24 deadly earthquake in Mirpur city and the adjoining areas that had left at least 40 people killed and about 300 injured.

He also lauded the role of his subordinates for maintaining complete peace and order during November 24 by-election to vacant seat of AJK Legislative Assembly in LA-3 Mirpur city constituency paving the way for holding of the polls in free, fair and peaceful environment.

To a question, the SSP said that despite meager resources, local police was bent upon to perform their duties diligent primarily to ensure absolutely peaceful atmosphere across the district. Mirpur, he said, is exemplary peaceful part the State of Azad Jammu Kashmir and there is no any space for the outlaws in the area.