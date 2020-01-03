Share:

Okara - A dead body packed in a sack was recovered from village Sukhpur in Depalpur Tehsil. The deceased was physically cut into pieces. The deceased seemed to be a 28/30 years old young man. The dead body in sack was found in the revenue jurisdiction of Sukhpur.

As soon as the information was received by the DPO Umar Saeed Malik, he immediately gave task to subordinate police to arrest the atrocious murderers. The corpse was shifted to a hospital for autopsy. The police had started searching out the relatives of the deceased.

Meanwhile, a man and his two sons died in collision of their bike with a speedy truck on the city bypass. The 40 years old school teacher Mulazim Hussain of Chorasta Mian Khan was going on bike to Sahiwal with his sons Faisal 11, Ali Hassan 7. On the Okara bypass an oncoming speedy truck uncontrollably hit and ran over them. The father and two sons died on the spot. The Rescue 1122 rushed them to the hospital. The truck driver escaped with the truck. PS Sadr Okara registered a case.

The registration of first case of the year in the PS A Division was registered after arrest of two brother dacoits. On a tip off the police raided a site near Suffa Education Complex and arrested 2 armed dacoits hiding their. Both the dacoits were brothers. One was Shahbaz alias Shabazi and other was Ziad Ali s/o Ghulam Sabir. Fire weapons and 2 motorcycles were recovered from them. Further investigations were going on.

Armed robbers made hostage passengers of a bus bound for Duniapur from Mandi Bahaudin on other night. A passenger bus was intercepted near at village Badar Ranjha within the remits of Midh Ranjha police of Sargodha by armed robbers riding on two cars. Robbers made hostage on gun point. In the mean time security guard took brave step and started firing. On seeing the vice of firing locals were came into their housed and also commenced aerial firing. Police rushed there and held four dacoits. However case could not be filed against the culprits by the police alleged intervene by influential since last 24 hours.