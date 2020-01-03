Share:

SARGODHA - The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) filed a case over embezzlement of Rs136.569 million in planting campaign in forest department. An FIR has been lodged against District Forest Officer (DFO) Bhakkar Aamir Abbas and other suspects Ghazanfar Hayat, Maqsood Mehdi, Umer Farooq, Manzoor Hussain, Khawar Shah, Muzamil Hussain, Ali Raza, Sultan Shah and accountant Ghulam Raza are included in nine officers and officials of forest department of district Bhakkar on the charges of corruption fraud and misuse of authorities. Regional Director Anti corruption Babar Rehman constituted a JIT headed by Deputy Director Tanveer Amjed to carry out further investigation into the matter. Anti corruption took the relevant record into its custody. Sources told that Punjab government had provided billions rupees of funds for new plantation of saplings and re-seeding in thousands of acers area of official jungle, but suspects committed forgery in the use of funds by making counterfeit bills of purchasing machinery, fuel and other charges, so national exchequer had been looted by both hands.