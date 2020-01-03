Share:

LAHORE - Barry’s and Master Paints Black won their respective matches to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Diamond Paints Polo Cup for Champions Trophy 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

On Thursday, the two-chukker matches were played among three teams of Pool A including Barry’s, Master Paints and Monnoo Polo, where Barry’s first outclassed Monnoo Polo by 5-1 and then defeated Master Paints by 3½-1 while Master Paints beat Monnoo Polo by 3½-2. With two victories, Barry’s made their way to the subsidiary final. Ernesto Trotz emerged as top scorer from Barry’s with total five goals as first he cracked a quartet against Monnoo Polo and Nafees Barry hit one while he scored one in the second match against Master Paints and his teammate Shah Shamyl converted two.

In Pool B, the two-chukker matches were contested among Master Paints Black, Jubilee Life and Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical and after tough battles, Master Paints Black emerged as winners and breezed into the subsidiary final. Master Paints Black first routed Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical by 5-2 and then thumped Jubilee Life by 5-2½ while in the third match of Pool B, Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical beat Jubilee Life by 1½-1.

In the first match against Jubilee Life, Manuel Eduardo Carranza hammered a hat-trick while Ahmed Ali Tiwana banged in a brace while in their second match against Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical, Manuel Eduardo Carranza and Ahmed Ali Tiwana thrashed two goals apiece while Ahmed Zubair Butt converted one.

Now Barry’s will take on Master Paints Black in the subsidiary final to be played on Sunday at 1:00 pm. Today (Friday), two matches will be played as Diamond Paints will vie against FG Polo Team in the first match of the day at 2:00 pm while BN Polo Team will play against AOS Polo Team in the second match of the day at 3:00 pm.