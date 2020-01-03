Share:

Rawalpindi - Police registered case against a fake spiritual leader on charges of committing criminal breach of trust and continued raids to arrest him, informed sources on Thursday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Race Course under section 406 of Pakistan Penal Code against Pir Chaudhry Sohaib Ali son of Ashiq Hussain on complaint of Ali Waqar, they said.

However, no arrest was made by police so far, sources said.

According to sources, Ali Waqar, resident of Afhan Colony, lodged a complaint with City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas stating his father purchased a car and transferred in his name.

He added Pir Chaudhry Sohaib Ali, who was business partner of his father, visited his house in Abid Majid Road on 26/6/2015 and requested him to give him car for use.

The applicant mentioned he had given the car to Sohaib who drove it away.

He alleged that Pir Sohaib returned after half an hour and informed us that unknown culprits snatched car from him on gunpoint and he needed documents of the car for registration of FIR with police.

“My father Khawaja Waqar soothed Pir Sohaib saying thanks to Allah Almighty who saved you (Sohaib) and gave him the registration book of car,” he mentioned in the complaint.

He said he received a phone call on his cell on 17/9/2019 by a person namely Abdul Latif who asked for details for transfer of his car.

“Sohaib started threatening me on phone calls and later on attacked my house along with unknown people to bar me from demanding back my car,” he said.

He told CPO Pir Chaudhry Sohail Ali cheated him by selling his car to Abdul Latif and demanded registration of case against the gang of fraudsters.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas, while taking action, ordered Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Race Course to immediately register a case against the accused and to arrest them. SHO lodged FIR against fake Pir Chaudhry Sohaib Ali and began investigation with no arrest or recovery so far.

On the other hand, a court granted bail to leaders and workers of PPP in a case of chanting slogans against armed forces during a protest demonstration held at monument of Benazir Bhutto, the former premier, on 26 December 2019, informed sources.

According to sources, a huge number of PPP local leaders and workers assembled at death place of Benazir Bhutto and staged a protest demonstration while chanting slogans against state institutions and armed forces.

On a report, Police Station City officials registered case against them, source said. The accused approached a court of law and obtained bails, they said.