HAFIZABAD - Open tender policy of the present government has discouraged pool system while filing tenders, people said.

It has borne fruitful results and saved more than Rs30 million while awarding contracts on merit and transparent manner in the district, said citizens including Markazi Anjuman Tajran President Sheikh Muhammad Amjad, MNA Ch. Shoukat Ali Bhatti and different social and political workers.

They appreciated the district administration for awarding contracts on merits. Ch Mehdi Hassan Bhatti, ex-MNA and veteran leader of PTI, thanked the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Commissioner Gujranwala and local administration for discouraging fake and disgruntled contractors by awarding contracts of 188 uplift schemes on merits and transparent manners to those contractors who offered their tenders at 10 to 20 percent less than the prevalent market rates which saved million of rupees of the national exchequer. However, he said that the execution of the projects would be strictly monitored so that not even a single penny of government funds would be wasted by executing the projects by using substandard material by the contractors. He also requested the local media to keep vigilant eye over the execution of the projects.

While talking to the media he sought cooperation of the media to cooperate to purge the society of social evils particularly blackmailing, exploitation and corruption from the society.

Replying to a question he said that he was exploring the possibilities to upgrade District Headquarter Hospital Hafizabad with a view to provide all sorts of facilities to the patients in the hospital. He also demanded transfer of Auqaf Land occupied the mafia in front of the hospital for its expansion. He further said that he was too much pleased to say that CM has already provided more dialyses machines and ventilators in the DHQ Hospital. More facilities have been provided in the nursery and gynecology wards and more specialist doctors have been posted in the hospital for better treatment of the patients.

Clean and Green Programme launched by the Punjab Government would guarantee elimination of pollution which would go a long way in the eradication of most of the diseases particularly in remote areas, speakers at a seminar held here in Jinnah Hall to create awareness among the general public, to make their surroundings neat and clean.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Naeemullah Bhatti said that the programme would provide clean and beautiful atmosphere. He called upon the general public realise their national obligations and take active part in the campaign to get better results according to the vision of the present government.

The seminar was arranged by Public Health Engineering Department and was addressed among others by Community Development Officer Mirza Zahid Imran, Director Social Welfare Muhammad Nawaz Gohar, DHO Dr. Iftikhar.

They said that the programme is people friendly and it was imperative for all and sundry to make their surroundings neat and clean to save themselves and their kids from different diseases.