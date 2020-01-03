Share:

KARACHI - The steady dip in day time as well as in the night temperature has exposed the largely unprepared Karachiites to considerable health risks.

Doctors talking to APP Thursday particularly warned of growing chances of infections among children and elderly people due to their compromised immunity.

There exists a common perception that winters are comparatively mild in Karachi yet it does hit people bad - well manifested through surge in cases of respiratory tract infections closely followed by abdominal cramps, head ache and fever among citizens in general.

“This is the time that people have to be all the more careful about their general hygiene and related practices,” said Dr Ali Asad, a senior general practitioner.

Dispelling the impression that there may be chances of avian influenza or public vulnerability to any other severe or infrequent strain of influenza, the doctor but did advise people to remain extremely cautious.

“I would suggest that children in general and adults suffering from poor immunity due to any reason must not be directly exposed to birds,” he said mentioning that fur and feather dust could be extremely hazardous.

Dr Ali Asad also advised people to ensure that they and their children were adequately protected against gust blowing in the city for past few days with all chances to persist for another day or two.

“To be on the safe side direct contact with animals, be they pets or domestic must be avoided and if necessary protective gears including mask and gloves be used while handling them,” said the GP.

Dr Zahida Naim appreciated growing awareness among people with regard to their health safety and referred to people taking due care to avoid vehicular fumes- besides smog in general.

“Yet as a routine we do witness surge in cases of cold, fever and influenza that are but very often self limiting,” she said.

The two doctors were of the opinion that maximum intake of fluid ranging from lukewarm water, clear soup to light tea along with simple food with minimum use of oil or ghee could be of great help.

“Each weather holds its own charm and we need to make optimum of them through a little care and caution,” said Dr Naim.