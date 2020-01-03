Share:

It is sad to say our safe places are not safe. Darul Aman is the center where teenage and other women get shelter who are given awareness about their rights and are preserved from the evil treatment from their family members. However, recently it is made viral in social media that these helpless women are being forced to marry early age which was said by madam Afsha who is main person to watch their activities. She said,’ I have requested to CMIT to watch the offensive activities in Darul Aman against these affairs. But she was warned to be silent. It is very said to say that our safe places are not safe. Are our women getting their rights?

SHAHZAD NASEEM,

Jusak Turbat.