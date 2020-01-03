Share:

In the field of psychology, the Dunning Kruger effect is a cognitive bias in which people assess their cognitive ability as greater than it is. It is related to the cognitive bias of illusory superiority and comes from the inability of people to recognize their lack of ability.

Our P.M’s tweets and outburst on opposition, following the ignominy mated out in COAS extension case, is a perfect illustration of this effect. How on earth someone in right senses would take the whole episode of “technical bloopers and ineptness on the part of his own people to draft a legally frail extension order as a conspiracy by opposition to create fissures and friction between institutions? But once you are victim of Kruger effect and unable to think beyond yourself, these things are bound to happen.

There shouldn’t be any qualms in conceding to the blunders so that such gaffes be avoided in future but instead, our P.M took the denunciation path. Only God knows for how long PM and his able aides would keep playing the blame shifting game and stay oblivion of their own short comings. It’s high time for them to focus on performance issues which is below par by all standards and sooner or later, will invite an invisible hand, not merely a finger this time.

ALI AMMAR,

Karachi.