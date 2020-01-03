Share:

ISLAMABAD - As per the data released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday around 50 percent of the lawmakers including MNAs, MPAs, and Senators failed to submit their details of assets before the due date.

As per the list of members National Assembly, Provincial Assembly and Senate released by the ECP, out of 1195 MPs, 595 did not submit the assets details.

It is important to mention that according to the list of ECP, the Chief Ministers of Sindh Assembly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and Punjab Assembly failed to submit their details of assets.

However, CM of Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan has submitted its details of assets.

According to the official list of ECP, 166 Members of National Assembly and 32 Senators were also in the list who did not submit their details of assets before December 31 which was the last date of submission.

However, as per the law of the Commission, the ECP will suspend the membership of those members from January 16 who had failed to submit their details of assets.

As per the details, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif have also submitted their asset details to the Commission.

As per the rules the members who are suspended members will not be able to participate in any form of legislation.

It is pertinent to mention that many senior Parliamentarians, Federal Ministers and even the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari also failed to submit the details of their assets in the Election Commission Pakistan (ECP).

The Federal government Ministers including Sheikh Rashid, Fehmida Mirza, Ali Haider Zaidi, Ejaz Shah, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Pervaiz Khattak and Shehryar Afridi also failed to submit their details of assets.

The list of Federal Ministers who failed to submit their details of assets also include, Federal Minister Faisal Wada, Ghulam Sarwar, Farrukh Habib, Amir Kiyani, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Fawad Chaudhry, Zartaj Gul and Sadaqaat Ali Abbasi also failed to submit their details of assets.

Besides, the Federal Ministers many other MNAs from Opposition Benches including former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Khurram Dastagir, Raza Rabbani and Shah Nawaz Ranjha also failed to submit their details.

In Senate many Senators including Mussadiq Malik, Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandiwala, Mustafa Nawaz Kokar and 29 other Senators failed to submit their details of assets.

In Provincial assemblies a total of 397 members failed to submit their asset details which included 190 members of Punjab Assembly including CM Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar, Aleem Khan, Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed and Chaudhry Nisar failed in the submission of their asset details to ECP.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly 85 members including CM-KP Mehmood Khan and Senior Minister Atif Khan and Shehram Khan failed to submit their details of asset.

In Balochistan Assembly 40 members including Mir Hasil Bazenjo, Sarfaraz Bugti and 38 other members failed to submit their details of asset to the Commission.

However, CM-Balochistan has submitted its details.

In Sindh Assembly a total of 82 members including CM Sindh Assembly Murad Ali Shah, Shehla Raza, Sharjeel Memon, Speaker Sindh Assembly Aga Siraj Durrani, Faryal Talpur, Saeed Ghani and Sohail Anwar failed to submit their details of asset to the Commission before the due date.

As per ECP, every Member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before December 31st each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form B.