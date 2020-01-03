Share:

Lahore - Four people were killed and 19 other sustained serious burns when a leather warehouse situated in Mochi Gate area of the provincial capital Thursday. Rescue teams and fire brigades rushed to the site. Rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured persons to Mayo Hospital, Lahore, private news channel reported. Rescue officials said the victims were residing on the upper storey of the warehouse. Rescue sources also informed that the fire was caused due to short circuit. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Khuda Yaar, Abdul Wadood, Abdul Malik and Feroze while injured included Zia, Taimur, Shahab, Abdulkhaliq, Attaud Din, Abdul Halim, Sher Wali, Aziz, Walid, Abdul Razzaq, Rehmat, Habib Ullah, Abdul Khaliq, Aziz Khan, Akhtar and Kashif.