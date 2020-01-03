Share:

LAHORE - Faizan Mustafa of Indus Motor Company (IMC) has won “The Global CIO 200 Summit 2019 Award” in the category ‘Inspiring Business Transformation’. There were 3200 nominations from 15 countries for the coveted award and only 200 nominations were selected to participate in the global event. Among them only 20 CIOs were awarded in 10 different categories. The award ceremony was held in RAK (Ras Al Khaimah), UAE. The CIO 200 Awards celebrate digital transformation leaders and recognize their undeniable merit in leading the digital revolution. Congratulating Faizan Mustafa on winning the award, Asghar Jamali, CEO, Indus Motor Co., said, “I am very encouraged and hopeful that the win would further motivate IMC IT team to deliver business value by creating a competitive advantage and optimizing processes, enabling growth and improving relationships with customers. It is certainly an honor that everyone at IMC can take pride in.”

Toyota Indus Motor anticipates that his endeavor will continue for making persistent efforts in digitally transforming Indus Motor into a more customer-centric organization.