Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif harshly reacted to the killing of Qasem Solaimani, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Forces in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq.

"The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism," Zarif said in a Twitter post hours after the U.S. confirmed the killing of Solaimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, vice president of the Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) near Baghdad International Airport.

Javad said, "the US' act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation."

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of planning to carry out attacks on U.S. diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region, saying the slain leader was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members.