LAHORE (PR): Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest life insurance provider in the private sector, recently bagged the second position in the Major General Saeed uz Zaman Janjua Memorial Polo Cup 2019. The final match of the tournament was held at the Lahore Polo & Country Club.

The tournament was played by eight teams comprising of astute sportsmen representing various corporations. Jubilee Life Insurance qualified for the final game after an unsparing victory in the preceding semi-final, while being handicapped at 7 goals and defeating Master Paints Black, handicapped at 8 goals. The final match, played against Master Paints concluded with the score closing at 7-4.

“Sports, be that of any kind is vital for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and it helps learn the essence of discipline and team effort,” said Syed Usman Qaiser, Head of Marketing, Jubilee Life Insurance, “When it comes down to polo, Jubilee Life Insurance takes pride in taking forward the legacy of the oldest recorded team sport known in history. We congratulate the winning team and look forward to facilitating sports avenues within and outside the country.”

Polo’s legacy spans over 2,500 years and has been known to be the game of the kings ever since its inception in Central Asia. The Mughals, known for their admiration of art and sports, introduced polo in the Indian Subcontinent in the 13th century. This still being a renowned game in Pakistan receives extensive coverage and draws participation from local and foreign dignitaries.

Jubilee Insurance is a global brand of Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) that offers diverse insurance solutions (life, health and general) and is the market leader among private sector life insurance companies in Pakistan.