LAHORE (PR) - A condolence meeting was held here on Thursday in remembrance of late Prof Shabbir Ahmad Naru, former chairman of KEMC and professor of surgery. The meeting was arranged by KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal at the Library Hall, Patiala Block. The meeting was attended by his colleagues, students, faculty members, friends and family members. The ceremony began with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Dr Fayyaz Ahmad Ranjha. This was followed by a brief introduction to Prof Shabbir’s academic and professional career by his daughter Prof Bilquis Shabbir. She also touched upon her association with him as a loving, dedicated and exceptional father. She narrated how much he loved teaching, his students and patients. She thanked all involved in his care.

Dr Ayesha Shabbir reflected on his life in a warm and personal note, emphasizing on his unique association with his children. She paid special tribute to her mother, who played a key role in his life. Prof Khalid Masud Gondal very fondly remembered him as a very kind person, professional and a true role model. He mentioned his work experience with him and how he considers him an institution in himself. Prof Sadaqat Ali Khan spoke about the lovely memories with him during his years at KEMC and how he would maintain discipline in the ward in a distinct way. Prof Muhammad Amjad paid tribute to him, remembering his particular mannerism and sense of humour.

UHS VC Prof Javed Akram appreciated Prof Shabbir’s efforts for his students and how he brought up his children. PMDC former president Prof Tariq Iqbal Bhutta reminisced on his old days at Nishter Medical College, Multan, where they were neighbours and shared fond memories. The ceremony concluded with a heartfelt and emotional prayer by Dr Fayyaz Ranjha for Prof Shabbir’s soul.