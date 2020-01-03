Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Polo Club outperformed Lahore Garrison Polo Club by 6-2 in a crucial match of the Annual Under-19 Polo Cup played here at Fortress Stadium on Thursday. From Lahore Polo Club, Mohib Shahzad displayed high-quality polo skills and techniques and succeeded in hammering a hat-trick of goals while his teammates Mustafa Aziz, Nazar Deen Khan and Agha Adam Ali Khan also played superbly and contributed with one goal apiece. From Lahore Garrison Polo Club, Bahawal Mohsin Maan and Essa Laghari converted one goal each. A good number of polo lovers were present at the venue to witness the future polo stars of the country in action and enjoyed their game and high-quality polo on offer. President of Lahore Polo & Country Club (LP&CC) and Lahore Garrison Polo Club (LGPC) Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, LGPC Secretary Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas, LP&CC Secretary Maj (R) Babar Mehboob, players and their families also witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling encounter. It is worth mentioning here that the country’s first ever Under-19 Polo Cup is being conducted under the aegis of Lahore Garrison Polo Club in which three teams, comprising young and promising talented players, are taking part. The final of the tournament will be played on Saturday here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club ground.