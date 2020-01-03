Share:

LAHORE - A meeting here on Thursday with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair reviewed matters relating to maintenance and operational contract of the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train .

The meeting at Chief Minister’s House considered proposals about the train fare. The transport secretary gave a briefing about maintenance and operational contract and other matters related to the project. The chief minister said while addressing the meeting that train fare should be kept in the reach of the common man. Final approval of the fare will be given at the Punjab cabinet meeting, he said.

The chief minister directed the officials to make the project operational as soon as possible. He said that repair and construction of roads under the track should be completed at the earliest and measures should be taken to resolve traffic-related issues. “Full attention should be paid to traffic management and people’s grievances should be redressed,” he stressed.

The chief minister was informed that 26 stations have been established on the 27.1 kilometre long route and approximately 245,000 passengers will travel on 27 sets of trains on a daily basis. He was informed that travel time from Dera Gujjran to Ali Town will be 45 minutes.

The meeting was informed that safety tests of train are being conducted successfully. The participants in the meeting gave their suggestions on the fare. Provincial Minister for Law Raja Basharat, Provincial Minister for Transport Jehanzeb Khan Khichi, chief secretary, P&D chairman, Punjab Mass Transit Authority MD, secretaries of transport and finance departments and concerned authorities were present on this occasion.

PARLIAMENTARIANS CALL ON CM

Punjab Assembly members from different parts of the province called on the chief minister and apprised him of the problems facing people in their constituencies.

Talking to provincial ministers and MPAs, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that Punjab would be the hub of trade and economic activity this year. He said that 10 special economic zones to be set up in different areas would change people’s destiny. He said the SEZs of Vehari, Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur would help improve the conditions of these areas and people would get relief. The government would provide best facilities to people and ensure composite development, he added.

Ministers Dr Akhtar Malik, Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Sardar Asif Nakai, Malik Asad Khokhar, Muhammad Anwar, Syed Sumsam Bukhari and Ajmal Cheema and MPAs Sardar Talib Nakai, Sardar Sibtain Khan, Malik Saleem Labar, Nazir Ahmed Chohan, Iftikhar Hussain Gondal, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gillani, Mussarat Jamshed Cheema, Abida Raja, Khayal Ahmed Kastro and Farhat Farooq were present.

PEOPLE FROM DIFFERENT

DISTRICTS MEET CM

People from different districts called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and apprised him of their problems. Buzdar told the officials to address people’s complaints and the visitors thanked him for listening to them. “You are the first chief minister who gave people access to your office. Doors of CM Office were closed to the general public in the past,” one of the participants in the meeting said.

Buzdar said that his relationship with people is stronger than before and the PTI government is correcting the past mistakes. The country deviated from its path due to misleading policies of the past rulers and resources were wasted on exhibitory projects, he said. He regretted that the past rulers ignored the basic problems of people. “People cried for even the basic necessities of life while the rulers enjoyed all luxuries,” he said. The chief minister said the government was focusing on solving people’s problems and the government believed in holistic development. He made it clear that there was no room for the corrupt in Punjab. The country lagged behind due to corruption, he said. “The PTI government has waged a vigorous struggle against corruption and the New Pakistan belongs to the masses. The chief minister said he is monitoring development schemes in backward areas and regularly meeting people to solve their problems. The government has set a new example by introducing reforms in a short period as it believes in performance than slogan-mongering, the chief minister said.

CM TAKES NOTICE OF FIRE INCIDENT

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Mochi Gate fire incident. He ordered investigation into the incident and sought a report from the commissioner. He directed the administration to provide best treatment to the injured.