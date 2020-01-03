Share:

Lahore - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the Primary Secondary Healthcare Department to finalise arrangements for International Anti-Dengue Conference next week. Chairing a meeting on Thursday, she reviewed the agenda, issues and other arrangements for holding the event. The minister said all out efforts must be made to make it a successful event. She said Punjab will learn best practices from other countries battling dengue. She directed engaging local experts in discussions on Clinical Management so that Punjab can devise its strategy accordingly. She emphasized that local institutions engaged in research may also be invited in the conference. Secretary P&SHD Muhammad Usman, DG Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jehangir, Director CDC Dr Shahnaz Naeem, representatives of PITB and other departments attended the meeting.