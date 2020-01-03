Share:

ISLAMABAD - Missing Persons Commission has received 32 more cases in the month of December 2019. According to the details, the commission has disposed of 4,365 cases up to December 31, 2019 as per monthly progress report released by Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of December 2019. A total number of 6,474 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission up to November 2019. During December 2019, 32 more cases were received by the commission and total numbers of cases reached to 6,506. The commission disposed of 97 cases in December 2019 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons up to December 31, 2019 is 4,365. The Missing Persons Commission has conducted 533 hearings in December 2019, 261 in Islamabad, 204 in Karachi and 68 hearings in Lahore during December 2019. Chairman of the commission, Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal and other members have disposed of 4,365 cases till December 31, 2019. The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Justice Javed Iqbal and other Honourable members of the commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones. The chairman is serving the commission in an honorary capacity and drawing no salary and availing other faculties.