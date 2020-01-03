Share:

The Pakistani Foreign Office has issued a press release on the latest situation developing regarding the tensions rising in the Middle East after the US airstrike, which led to the death of Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation Unit's leader and the head of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force and mastermind of its regional influence, Qassem Soleimani.

The event has sparked serious confrontational concerns as Iran responds to the provocation. 'All parties are urged to exercise maximum restraint, engage constructively to de-escalate the situation, and resolve issues through diplomatic means, in accordance with UN Charter and international law,' the press release of the Pakistani Foreign Office stated.

The Iranian leadership has responded in a manner to send message for 'vowing revenge.' The fear for increase in oil prices has surged in the aftermath.

Pakistan has viewed with deep concern the recent developments in the Middle East, which seriously threaten peace and stability in the region.