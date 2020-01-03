Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday said that it wanted the next regular session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to be held in Islamabad.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said talks were on for a special session of the OIC on Kashmir in Islamabad.

“Work is underway in this regard. Pakistan desires the next regular session of the OIC takes place in Islamabad,” she said.

She said the 47th regular Session of Council of Foreign Ministers OIC was scheduled to be held in Niger in April 2020. “Pakistan has already offered to host the 48th regular session of the CFM in Islamabad in 2021 as well,” she added.

She said Pakistan’s ties with Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and Turkey were very important. “We value these relationships and continue to work to strengthen them,” she remarked.

To a question about the Afghan peace process, Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan played a positive role in the Afghan peace talks and desires an early settlement on the Afghan issue. She said Pakistan will continue facilitating the peace process in Afghanistan.

She maintained Pakistan had played a positive role towards resumption of the peace process in Afghanistan. “It has been our desire to seek an early and successful conclusion of the peace process and US-Taliban talks, which will lead to intra Afghan dialogue. We continue to support and facilitate the process,” she said.

She urged the countries having belief in human rights to take notice of the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir, who have been under curfew for 151 days.

“The international community must express concern and raise voice for the Kashmiris, facing complete communications blackout since India’s illegal actions of August 5, 2019,” she added.

She reiterated that Pakistan will continue highlighting the case of the Kashmiris at every international forum until they get their right to self-determination.

The spokesperson said Pakistan called for immediate lifting of the curfew, restoration of internet, release of political prisoners and permission to international observers to witness the situation on ground in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

She said Pakistan has been facing challenges along on the Line of Control in the shape of India’s frequent unprovoked ceasefire violations and heavy deployment of weapons.

She said Pakistan has shared its concerns about it with the United Nations and international partners. She said the foreign minister recently wrote seventh letter to the president UNSC apprising him of the situation prevailing alone of the Line of Control.

On the visit of Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Pakistan, she said Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed deep and wide relationship.

Regarding the case of indian spy Kulbushan Jadhav, she said, “it is ajudicial process and there are important factors involved in it. Therefore, let me get the specific details and will update you accordingly.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan greatly valued the SAARC process. “We believe it is a regional organization that is of benefit to all the member states. Unfortunately, we are faced with the situation where the process is hindered because of a certain member. However, this is something on our radar,” she mentioned.

Highlighting successes of Pakistan’s foreign policy during the last year, the spokesperson said Pakistan made several significant strides by improving relations with various countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, Qatar.

She said several foreign dignitaries including the Saudi Crown prince, the Malaysian Prime Minister and the British royal couple visited Pakistan for further strengthening bilateral ties.