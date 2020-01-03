Share:

LAHORE - Acting Governor and Speaker of Balochistan Assembly Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Thursday.

On this occasion, Waris Baig, Mir Farooq Ahmad, Secretary of Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti and Inayatullah Luk were also present.

Elahi said all four provinces should exchange delegations to strengthen the federation. He said that deprivations of people of Balochistan would have to be addressed. He said that hearts of people of Punjab and Balochistan beat together.

“Progress of Balochistan is progress of Pakistan and peace in Balochistan means peace in Pakistan,” Elahi observed.

At the meeting, views were exchanged in detail on the prevailing political situation in the country and matters of mutual interest.