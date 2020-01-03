Share:

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) Thursday granted fresh interim bail to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s nephew Barrister Hassan Niazi in the PIC attack case, reports say. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also approved bails of nine other lawyers in the PIC attack case until Jan 6. At the outset of the hearing, the judge was irked by his appearing late despite being a lawyer and cancelled the premier’s nephew’s interim bail. Niazi offered his unconditional apology over his act and filed a fresh application seeking bail in the case. The judge granted bail to the applicants, including Niazi, subject to submission of a surety bond worth Rs100,000. Abdul Rehman Jatt, Chaudhry Muzamil, Syed Zain, Usama, Umar Gouri, Rana Adeel, Sikandar Siddique, Abdul Javed Malik, and Abdul Majid were the others whose bail pleas were accepted by the court. A group of more than 200 lawyers, who had an ongoing ‘tussle’ with the doctors of the PIC had stormed the hospital last week, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles.