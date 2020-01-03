Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)-led Sindh government on Thursday decided to approach all parliamentary groups in the provincial assembly over gas shortage crisis in the province.

The first contact in this regard was made by the provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh, who reached out to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership for developing a consensus over jointly raising the issue of gas shortage with the federal government authorities.

Shaikh telephoned MQM-P deputy convener Kanwar Naveed and former opposition leader and a lawmaker of the party in the provincial assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan.

They discussed the ongoing gas shortage crisis faced by the province. Speaking over it, the minister said that they would reach out to everyone and would play their active role in bringing an end to a severe shortage of gas supply in the province.

The government would also approach the provincial leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) that currently led the federal government while other federal government ally-Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) would also be reached out for forming a consensus over the issue.

“Sindh has no role in discovering the gas it is federal government subject and Sindh still cooperate with Islamabad in this task. Govt must take action against federal minister and authorities in failure of management of gas supply to Sindh,” he added.

Sheikh told media in office and said that the idea of APC of political parties and civil society on the issue of gas shortage is under consideration and after approval of PPP leadership Sindh government will organise the APC.

Shaikh said he already contacted the political forces who is partners in PTI government in center and requested then to raise their voice in the interest of Sindh.

The energy minister said it is unfortunate that the MQM and GDA are partners of federal government. He said people of Sindh voted these parties and they should raise their voice in the interest of people of Sindh.