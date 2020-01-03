Share:

LAHORE - PML-N MNA and party’s Punjab President Rana Sanaullah Khan on Thursday appeared before the NAB Lahore and was handed a comprehensive questionnaire about the investigation going on against him. He was also asked questions about his income and assets.The PML-N legislator said he would come up with answers to the questions in the near future. However, he told reporters after the investigation session that his assets were the same he had already declared before the Election Commission of Pakistan. Answering a question about the NAB’s power to summon him despite the promulgation of a presidential ordinance, the former Punjab law minister said the opposition parties wanted it enforced through an enactment, not an ordinance.