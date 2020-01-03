Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla Thursday said that Sindh Excise Department has decided to extend the date of Road Checking Campaign and now it will continue till 12th January instead of 2nd January. This extension will apply in Karachi only, while in other parts of the province it will end today on 2nd January. This he said while presiding over a meeting here in his office. Secretary Excise and Taxation & Narcotics Control Abdul Halim Shaikh , Director General ET & NC Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers also attended the meeting. In the meeting overall performance of the officers assigned for Road Checking Campaign was reviewed and it was decided that the date of Road Checking Campaign in Karachi should be extended to reach out the maximum number of tax defaulting vehicles because Karachi was the largest city of Pakistan and it needed more time. Addressing the meeting Chawla asked the owners of tax defaulting vehicles to deposit their due taxes to avoid any unpleasant situation on the roads. He warned them that tax defaulting vehicles might be impounded on the spot and would release after payment of due taxes and fines. He also directed the Excise staff assigned for Road Checking Campaign to remain polite with the owners of the vehicles and do not disturb the flow of the traffic. Chawla said that no one is above the law and everyone should pay their taxes.