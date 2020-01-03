Share:

Lahore - Unidentified motorcyclists on Thursday shot dead a private security guard and fled after snatching cash from a shop in Kot Lakhpat police precincts. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Inam, who was working as a security guard in Rahmat Colony. Two gunmen tried to rob a shopkeeper when Inam offered resistance. They opened straight fire on the guard. As a result, he died on the spot. The robbers collected Rs800,000 from the shop and fled instantly. The police registered the case and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet. In another incident, at least eight gunmen barged into the house of Khalid Javed Rabbani in the limits of Manawan police and snatched away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs3 million. The police were investigating the house robbery. Meanwhile, several armed bandits riding on motorcycles entered the cattle market in Lahore’s Shahpur Kanjaran late Wednesday. The bandits held up at least 10 traders at gunpoint and fled after collecting cash and valuables worth hundreds of thousands of rupees.