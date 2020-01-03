Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee increased by Rs0.03 in interbank on Thursday and was traded at Rs154.87 against Rs154.84 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs154.4 and Rs155 respectively. The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs0.06 and was traded at Rs173.64 against the last closing of Rs173.58.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.29 whereas the increase of Rs0.43 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs204.73 as compared to last closing of Rs203.44. Exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dropped Rs 0.01 each and were traded at Rs42.16 and Rs41.28 respectively.