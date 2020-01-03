Share:

HYDERABAD - The Deans Committee of the University of Sindh Jamshoro met under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office on Thursday. According to university spokesman, the meet-up assessed status of the admissions completed up until then, the other significant admission aspects in the future perspective, classroom schedule for the fresh semester, provision of course outlines and other facilities to students and opportune submission of results. The committee endorsed initiatives of the Vice Chancellor, assuring him of their fullest support and also extended cordial felicitations for smooth processing and provisional completion of the admissions.