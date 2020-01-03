Share:

Transporters have announced to end country-wide strike across the cities and areas which were strategically blocked to highlight the issue of abnormal increase in prices. The successful negotiations with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khichi led to formation of four member committee to review the measures. The provincial capital dealt with problem highly swelled flow of traffic due to the protest and blockade of the transporters.

The Governor of Punjab Sarwar and Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khichi held a press conference with Public and Goods Transport Alliance Chairman Ismatullah Khan Niazi at the Governor House Lahore.

The combined strike of the public and goods transporters across Pakistan on Thursday was against a 1,900% increase in traffic violation tickets, huge increase in toll tax rates and overbearing attitude of officials.

The transporters strategically choked the city through blockades and blocked the main entrance and exit points of the city. The blockade at Kot Abdul Malik and Shahdara created a nuisance for commuters coming from Sheikhupura, Jaranwala, Faisalabad and GT Road.

Pakistan Goods Transporters Association (PGTA) General Secretary Nabeel Mahmood Tariq stated that the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) sought the increase in traffic violation penalties through abnormally high rate of change.

“It is unjust and unprecedented that traffic violation fines have been increased from Rs500 to Rs10,000. Business activities have already shrunk owing to the poor economic condition in the country. Such moves are further pushing businessmen and transporters out of the market.''