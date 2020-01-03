Share:

HAFIZABAD/ TOBA TEK SINGH - Transporters have observed complete strike to protest against the heavy fines by the traffic police on the call of Punjab Transporters Association. He also took a rally which was led by Rana Nasir Mahmood which paraded up to Fawara Chowk demanded acceptance of the genuine demands.

The protestors said that they would continue strike till the acceptance of their demands. However, hundreds of passengers including women and children stranded and faced hardship and inconvenience to reach their destination.

The district police during the last two nights have seized huge quantity of fireworks and arrested Ashfaq, Amir and Shahbaz. The police also arrested 28 anti social elements and have seized 630 grams chars, 132 litre liquor and smashed two working stills.

Those arrested included Mian Akhtar, Mansoor, Muhammad Yousaf, Muhammad Haroon, Muhammad Imtiaz, INtizar Hussain, Ghulam Abbas, Bilal, Haider, Zafar, Ansar, Zulfiqar, Amjad, Shahid, Manzar, Mazhar, Kashif, Sanaullah, Zafar and Munir. Separate cases have been registered against accused.

Likewise, All Pakistan Transport Owners Federation said that the strike would continue till withdrawal of increase in fines.

All passenger vehicles remained off the roads as a result routine business and commercial activities were adversely affected, as not only customers could not reach to the bazars and markets from small towns and villages to the cities but there was also a low turnout at both private and government offices.Motorcycle rickshaw drivers looted the passengers with both hands by charging manifold fare from the commuters for transporting them from here to Gojra,Jhang,Shorkot,Pirmahal and Kamalia.