Lahore - Two bodies of men were found in a house in Shafiqabad police precincts. The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased were identified by police as Irfan Shah and his friend Irfan Saeed. A police investigator said they both the bodies were recovered from the washroom. He said they entered the washroom and pulled out the bodies after breaking the door. The police were investigating the deaths.