Rawalpindi - The deputy director local government in an inquiry report has found secretary union council Saghri guilty of tampering official birth register and declaring nephew of a British national leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) as his son in record against hefty bribe, informed sources on Thursday.

Taking advantage of tempering in birth register by the Secretary UC Saghri Rahat Kazmi, the British national-cum-PTI leader Ghazanfar Iqbal managed to obtain computerised national identity card and passport of his nephew Nasir Mehmood from NADRA and Immigration Department while showing Nasir as his real son and took him to the United Kingdom, where he got British nationality, it was mentioned in the inquiry report, according to sources.

DD local government has forwarded the inquiry report to director local government recommending strict action against the secretary UC Saghri and two other accused, sources added.

Director local government referred the case to Director Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) Rawalpindi Region requesting her to register a case against Secretary UC Saghri Rahat Kazmi, UK based PTI leader Ghazanfar Abbas and Nasir Mehmood and to arrest them, sources mentioned.

Director ACR Rawalpindi Region has ordered for registration of First Information Report (FIR) against the troika and the investigation has been entrusted to Admin Officer/Circle Officer Yasir Matloob Kiyani, they said.

The investigation officer also summoned the applicant Chaudhry Hanif to join the proceedings, sources mentioned.

Sources also disclosed that the main accused Nasir Mehmood has fled from UK and settled in Frankfurt (Germany) where he has been trying to obtain his new CNIC and passport from Pakistani Consulate.

However, the NADRA authorities in Islamabad on complaint of Chaudhry Hanif had reportedly blocked Nasir’s CNIC.

In August 2019, a citizen Chaudhry Hanif, resident of Adiala Road, lodged complaint before Deputy Commissioner (DC) in an open court that a person Ghazanfar Iqbal, son of Faqeer, resident of Top Mankiyala, UC Saghri had shown his nephew Nasir Mehmood, son of Fazal Hussain, as his son in NADRA record as well as birth register of the UC apparently by bribing the UC secretary. “Secretary UC Saghri tampered series number 128 in annual birth register 1973 by changing father name of Nasir Mehmood from Fazal Hussain to Ghazanfar Iqbal,” the complainant alleged.

He added that later, Nasir Mehmood obtained a computerized national identity card from NADRA and registered himself in voters’ list as well.

The applicant alleged that all this fraud was committed between the year 1982 to 1990 when Nasir Mehmood wanted to travel to UK by showing him as son of Ghazanfar Iqbal in the record of NADRA and Passport and Immigration Department.

He revealed that Nasir Mehmood married a lady Kubra Sultana and the couple had a daughter Sumbal Mehmood, who was also mentioned in record of UC Saghri as grand-daughter of Fazal Hussain, the real father of Nasir.

The DC was also told that Secretary UC Saghri had also prepared a bogus marriage certificate of Nasir Mehmood in which he mentioned Kubra Sultana as the daughter in law of Ghazanfar Mehmood instead of the real father in law Fazal Hussain. He alleged that Secretary UC Saghri also prepared a phony birth certificate of Sumbal Hussain showing her granddaughter of PTI local leader Ghazanfar Iqbal apparently to provide the lady a chance to travel to UK. He mentioned in the complaint that Nasir Mehmood is son of Zia Begum, the first cousin of Ghazanfar Iqbal. He said that Ghazanfar and Nasir were currently residing in UK and were British nationals.

Chaudhry Hanif also told the DC that Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi had also been looking for Ghazanfar Iqbal for his alleged involvement in forgery case number 24/98 under sections 420/467/468/471.

The applicant appealed the DC to initiate legal action against Secretary UC Saghri for tampering with record of the birth register. Taking action, DC forwarded the complaint (DDLG/5201 dated 22/5/19) to DD Local Government asking for holding inquiry against the accused. DD conducted an inquiry into scam finding the troika guilty and moved the case to director.

Talking to The Nation, ACE RR Admin Officer/Circle Officer Yasir Matloob Kiyani confirmed the development. He said ACE would get help of Interpol in to arrest the two accused Ghazanfar and Nasir from UK and Germany and bringing back them to Pakistan.