Rawalpindi - A woman along with her minor daughter sustained critical burn injuries when a blast occurred at her house due to gas leakage in Bangash Colony, informed Rescue 1122 sources on Thursday.

The victims were rushed to Rawal Burn Unit in Holy Family Hospital for treatment where they have been identified as Sajida Amir, 26, and Muqadis Fatima, they said.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the lady lit a gas heater to warm the room and fell asleep without switching off the heater. During night, the supply of gas was suspended and restored after some time, they said. They further added that the gas got filled in the room. Sources said in the morning huge fire engulfed in the house as the woman tried to light the stove. A huge blast also occurred demolishing the wall of house, they said. Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene on call of locals and conducted rescue operation by shifting the two victims to Holy Family Hospital.

The doctors in hospital told media that the condition of lady was critical as she received 65 percent injuries whereas the minor girl is out of danger. On the other hand, Rescue 1122 District Emergency Officer Dr Abdur Rahman carried out performance review of emergency operations in Rawalpindi in 2019 during a meeting here. According to him, Rescue 1122 rescued a total of 39,911 emergency victims in year 2019.

He said some 1.7 million calls were received in Rescue 1122 control room Rawalpindi out of which 38,799 were actual time emergency calls. He also informed Rescue 1122 handed over Rs1 million and silver jewellery worth Rs25,000 as New Year gift to the owner of a house on fire after successful fire-fighting operation.

Furthermore, out of 39,911 rescued victims 12,684 have been provided first aid at the site and 25,544 were shifted to the hospital after provision of emergency medical treatment by the trained paramedics of Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi.