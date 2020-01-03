Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and PTI Karachi Region President Khurrum Sher Zaman demanded the Sindh government and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to fulfill the legitimate grievances of Karachi firefighters before they go on strike. In a statement issued on Thursday, Sher Zaman pointed out firefighting is an essential emergency service and that Sindh Government and KMC must ensure Karachi firefighters are both well compensated and equipped. “I support the legitimate demands of Karachi firefighters, which includes 15 percent hike in salaries announced in 2018 but not received yet, fire risk allowance not paid for last 18 months and new uniforms and equipment. The firefighters place their lives in risk on daily basis to serve and protect the citizens of Karachi and should be adequately compensated.” The PTI leader mentioned the dilapidated state of Karachi Fire Department such as only 13 of the Karachi Fire Brigade’s 50 fire tenders are currently functional while the rest remain out of order. This means that each fire station currently operating only has one fire tender it can rely on, which is reprehensible for a megacity like Karachi, he added. “Given the population of Karachi and international standard of 1 fire station for 100,000 population, Karachi should have 200 stations instead of the 20 or so, we currently have. In addition, the number of personnel for each station per station should be 48 and Karachi is 40 but in terms of total personnel is around 800 but should be 9,600 to 10,000. Instead of 50 fire tenders, we need a total fleet of 800 to 1000.”