Share:

According to the Economic Survey 2019-2020, agriculture contributed about 19.3 percent to annual GDP and is by far the largest sector to absorb most labour directly and indirectly. It does not only absorb labour, but this sector is also the largest raw material provider to many industries. However, the question is how this sector performed in 2020—because it was the one of the most challenging years for almost every industry.

2020 was one of the worst years in Pakistan’s history vis-a-vis cotton crops. According to the State Bank of Pakistan report, FY20’s cotton output fell to 9.1 million bales against 9.8 million bales in FY19 despite a 6.5 percent increase in the area under cultivation. In 2011, Cotton Vision 2015 was launched, aiming to reach a target of 20 million bales in 2015 from 10.6 million bales in 2011. It has been ten years, and instead of achieving the mark in 2015, in 2020, we are even below than where we were in 2011. This negative growth shows how serious we are about our long term visions. This negative growth could result from many factors, particularly weather change over the last ten years, decrease in the cotton-growing area, and yield per acre. Our cotton varieties are no more resistant to weather change, which translates to more pest attacks and high input costs, resulting in low yields and fewer profits, respectively. All these factors eventually force farmers to switch to other profitable crops like sugarcane etc. This horrible situation of cotton has not only just affected farmers, but it also has a major impact on the textile industry. It forces the textile sector to import costly raw material. This year, the total import bill for the textile sector is $11.262 billion.

Wheat is one of the primary crops in Pakistan. It accounts for 8.9 percent value addition in agriculture and 1.6 percent of the total GDP of Pakistan. Although our government officials claim to be self-reliant when it comes to wheat, however, we still had to face wheat shortages in 2020. In the last five months, we have imported over 2 million tons of wheat out of a target of 3 million tons. Not to forget, we imported this wheat at a much higher rate (approximately Rs2500/40kg) as compared to what we paid to our farmers (Rs1350/40kg) for their wheat production. The minimum support price has been increased this year to Rs. 1600/40kg to incentivise farmers to grow more wheat. All four provinces have announced different MSP for 2021, despite the fact that there is not much difference in production costs across different regions unless it is being grown in rain-fed areas. This price difference could lead to wheat hoarding and smuggling into high wheat price provinces. The increase in MSP is an excellent decision to accommodate the increase in production cost but is this the real long-term solution? There is a need to focus on developing high yield and rust-resistant wheat varieties, which is one of the main reasons behind yield decline.

Paddy and sugarcane also have their ups and downs in 2020. The total acreage for sugarcane production was less this year than last year, resulting in a better price for farmers. Also, reforms have been brought in the purchasing process of sugarcane, which have benefited farmers greatly. In different discussions, I have observed that farmers are pushing other farmers to maintain the same acreage or even decrease the total acreage for next year to fetch better prices. As far as paddy is concerned, the price went down a lot at the beginning of the season, which impacted farmers’ financial position to a greater degree. The price drop’s primary factor was the international market’s uncertainty because of logistics and transportation challenges due to COVID-19. The rice exporters were not ready to take risks, and therefore, they hedged their risk by buying at a low price. The paddy prices have exhibited an upward trend in December, but it will benefit the stockiest or aarthis who bought the paddy at a low price from farmers. The price increase isn’t of much use to farmers at this stage.

In 2020, one other challenge faced by the Pakistani agriculture community was locust attacks. In Pakistan, insects first affected the crops in rural Sindh, where malnutrition is already common, and farmers are in debt. The irony is that instead of taking any steps to control the locust swarms, the local government and federal government kept arguing who was responsible for controlling the spread. When locust swarms spread across the country, the government agencies decided to take action, but it was too little too late. Moreover, the Pakistani government used expired pesticides, which, instead of inhibiting locust growth, aggravated the situation. As usual, farmers took measures on their own, and they used drums, whistles, and aerial firing to disperse locusts.

Last but not least, every agent across the agricultural value chain was the victim of the devastating impact of COVID-19. The main problem was the movement of the food from food basket markets to where it was needed. The pandemic disturbed the food market equilibrium by disrupting the supply chain. It affected both the supply side and the demand side. On the supply side, transportations restrictions, shortage of labour, and farmers’ limited access to the market to either get inputs or sell their produce shifted paradigms in agricultural production. The pandemic mainly hit fruit and vegetable growers and dairy farmers. In the first phase of the pandemic, farm gate milk prices dropped down by 15 percent, which hit the dairy farmers struggling with high production costs and less yield per animal. Because of lockdown and movement restrictions, many dairy farmers and fresh produce growers had no choice but to dump their milk or produce in canals and dumpsites. On the positive side, farmers supported their local communities by distributing food and providing working opportunities to the labour who returned from cities on their farms.

Moving on, it won’t be fair to list all the challenges and problems the agriculture sector, mainly farmers, have encountered in 2020 in just one article. I think it’s time to learn from our past mistakes and move on to what we can do in 2021 to improve and uplift this sector. We can’t change this sector’s fate overnight, but one step in the right direction can go a long way. In my opinion, we can start by reviewing our current policies and their impact in the long term. Our policies should not just look at how much economic benefit we would have by implementing such policies, but we should also look at the other side of this story. One observation could be that have we sought farmers’ opinions before making such policies because they are key stakeholders? I think this should be a priority when making policies. In the past, we have observed that there is almost minimal input from the farmers’ side, resulting in farmers’ frustrations and protests against the policymakers. Otherwise, we might have to face the same situation as our neighbor, India, is facing right now. The Indian government announced farm bills without taking farmers into confidence, and as we know, the farmer’s reaction didn’t turn out as the Indian government expected. Other noteworthy points while making any policy are considering the climate change impact, global food consumption, and changing global trade patterns.

One other factor which needs serious attention in 2021 is to bridge a gap between research institutes and the farmers’ community. Currently, research institutes are working in an isolated zone. There would be hardly anyone in the farmer community who would know what new varieties of different crops our research institutes are producing and how they can benefit farmers. This wide communication gap can be narrowed down by using our Agriculture Extension force. In developed nations, agriculture extension departments play a significant role in implementing research activities. For example, in the USA, extension agents are part of agriculture universities, not part of the agriculture ministry. Extension agents are closely in touch with farmers; they observe what’s going on the ground. They collect data and ultimately convey their observations to research faculty in agriculture universities, which helps universities get their research in the right direction. However, in Pakistan, it’s a totally different scenario.

Finally, what else could be done in 2021 is to engage the private sector in the agriculture sector to fill the gaps in the value chain. The value chain is currently robust from crops sowing to crop harvesting, but once the crop is harvested, the value chain starts getting weaker. At this point, there is a strong need for private sector involvement. The private sector should build storage facilities and processing plants at a micro-level. Big conglomerates already have set up processing plants, but how much are they benefiting farmers. I would say very little because conglomerates operate in an oligopoly market. Just look at the sugar industry; only six-seven big players have all sugar mills and control the sugar industry. There is a need to introduce more players in the market to encourage perfect competition. To uplift the agriculture sector, there is a strong need for processing plants at the village, town, or maybe district level. Being the sector engaging the largest workforce and providing raw material to most manufacturing sectors, more competition and development at a small level will contribute to poverty alleviation and uplift the socio-economic structure of a significant segment of the population.