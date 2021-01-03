Share:

On Saturday, at least 56 civilians were killed after terrorists attacked two villages in southwestern Niger, a government official said. The incident also left 20 critically injured occurred in Tchombangou and Zaroumdareye villages near the Malian border, he added. He said soldiers have been dispatched to the area.

A landlocked country in Africa's Sahel region, Niger faces difficult security and humanitarian challenges. It hosts about 230,000 refugees and 250,000 internally displaced persons, according to the UN. Boko Haram has been terrorizing the country for several years, and killed at least 27 people in the Diffa region last month.