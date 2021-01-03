Share:

Lahore - The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested a gang of four persons involved in paper leakage and selling.

The accused namely Waqar Akram, Junior Data Entry Operator at PPSC, Ghazanfar an employee of Finance Department, Gohar Ali an MPhil History student at University of the Punjab and Mazhar Iqbal a private person were caught red-handed by ACE Special Investigation team just two hours before the paper for 58 posts of Tehsildar, Consolidation/ Hill Torrent Officer, Reader to member Board of Revenue (BS-16) was scheduled to be conducted across Punjab by the Punjab Public Service Commission. As many as 1,03,487 candidates had applied for the competitive examination against advertised 58 lucrative posts in the Punjab Revenue Department.

Addressing the press conference on the matter, Spokesperson to ACE Punjab said that a week ago, Director General Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment Muhammed Gohar Nafees had formed a three-member special investigation team to look into the news of paper leakage and corruption in the Punjab’s premier recruitment agency after seeing mounting pressure by students on various media platforms. The students had been protesting against the credibility of PPSC and they were levelling serious allegations against its administration for leakage and loopholes in the recruitment process.

Four-member gang confesses to leaking Tehsildar, Inspector Anti-Corruption, AD Anti-Corruption, Lecturers and other exam papers

The special investigation team comprising Director Vigilance Abdusalam Arif, Deputy Director Finance Mazhar Iqbal Baloch and Inspector Headquarters Zaigham Khalil finally busted the nexus of the culprits. The deal was brokered at Rs.8 lacs per paper with the gang head and they were arrested soon after the team reached the place at their given time earlier this morning. The gang has confessed that not only Tehsildar, they had leaked previous papers for the posts of Inspector Anti-Corruption, Assistant Director Anti-Corruption, Lecturer Chemistry, Lecturer Education and other exams.

Further investigation in the matter is underway. Commenting on the matter the DG ACE said that the matter is of grave national concern. It has shattered the trust of candidates on the prestigious institution such as PPSC. He said that all the facts of the scam will be brought before the nation and indiscriminate action against all those involved in the shameful act will be taken.