LAHORE - Punjab government has started implementing the agenda of equal development for all cities including Lahore, said Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday. The New Year will bring a lot of happiness for the homeless people as the Punjab government is launching an unprecedented project in the housing sector under which 35000 apartments will be constructed on 8000 kanals of land. In the first phase, 4000 apartments are being set up in LDA City and this project will cost Rs 40 billion. Buzdar has sought report from the transport department about electricity buses.

This project will result in a visible decrease in environmental pollution as well as introducing positive change in transport culture. This is the main reason that the government is considering to launch this project in other cities as well. On the instructions of the Punjab Chief Minister, projects worth billions of rupees are being launched in Lahore, the major city of Punjab. In order to provide modern and quality healthcare facilities, a state-of-the-art 1000 bed hospital on Ferozpur Road will prove to be a gift for Lahorities from the incumbent government. Two overhead bridges and two underpasses will be constructed for the smooth flow of traffic. A project of setting up a modern bus terminal at Thokar Niaz Baig is being started. Similarly, 10 underground water tanks will be constructed for the storage and timely drainage of rainwater.

Usman Buzdar expressed determination for the real development of Lahore in 2021 and said that no stone will be left unturned for the beautification of the megacity and the heart of Punjab. He said that the government is intended to bring the neglected areas of the past at par with other cities.

He said that despite spending billions of rupees in the near past a big portion of the population of Lahore is still not getting the benefit of development. He said that spending the national exchequer without determining the actual problems is equal to waste of national resources. He said that PTI government has a clear vision for solving the residential problems of the people. He said that the government will not befool the people by launching self-projected and exhibitory projects.