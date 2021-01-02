Share:

ISLAMABAD- Imports of agricultural chemicals including fertilizers, insecticides and others worth $3.245 billion imported during last five months of the current financial year as compared the imports $3.22 billion of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-November, 2020-21, imports of agricultural chemicals witnessed about 0.64 per cent growth as compared the imports of the same period last year, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. However, imports of fertilizer manufactured into the country reduced by 35.44 per cent as about 835,878 metric tonnes of fertilizers valuing $269.334 million imported during the period under review as against the import of 1,240,175 metric tonnes costing $417.168 million of the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 16,043 metric tonnes of insecticides worth $73.582 million imported in first five months of the current financial year, which was stood at 11,371 metric tonnes valuing $65.289 million of the same period of last year, the data revelled. The imports of insecticides into the country during the period under review recorded about 12.70 per cent growth as compared the imports of the same period of last year, it added.

In last five months of the current financial year, an amount of $439.093 million also spent on the import of 8,582 metric tonnes of medicinal products as against $427.746 million and 9,444 metric tonnes of medicinal products in the same period of last year, it added. Imports of medicinal products during the period under review had witnessed about 2.65 per cent growth as compared the import of the corresponding period of last year, it added. During the period under review, other chemicals worth $1.565 billion also imported to fulfil the local needs as against the import of $1.524 billion of the same period of last year, it added.