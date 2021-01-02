Share:

ISLAMABAD - The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has collected revenue of Rs1.92 billion against the approval of building plans in year 2020, according to the officials. The officials approved 2,315 building plans in 2020. According to details, the CDA management has collected record revenue in year 2020 for the approval of plans of commercial and residential buildings despite the worst outbreak and lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. In these plans, 2,075 residential and 138 commercial buildings have been approved. Last year, completion certificates of 359 buildings were issued by the Authority.

However, revenue of Rs1.92 billion was collected in respect of building approval fee.