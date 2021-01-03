Share:

JOHANNESBURG-Having brushed Sri Lanka aside in the first game, South Africa will hope to close the series out with another win in the second Test, starting 3 January in Johannesburg.

South Africa have lost each of their last three bilateral Test series, despite two of those contests being at home. Their last series win came over two years ago, against Pakistan, and so, they will be keen to close the series out against an injury-hit Sri Lanka. A 2-0 win would also help the Proteas avenge their surprising and historic loss at home to the same opposition in early 2019.

Sri Lanka, despite their humbling defeat in the first Test, will look to seek inspiration from that very series as they try to hit back in the second Test. But the visitors will have to contend with several injury setbacks going into the second match. Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha and Suranga Lakmal are among those who picked up injuries in the first Test and are unlikely to recover in time to participate in the second match. Dhananjaya de Silva has already been ruled out. With the fast-bowling unit hit especially badly with injury concerns, the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Vishwa Fernando could get a look in.

Sri Lanka, playing their first Test since February, started positively in Centurion, scoring 340/6 on the first day of the match. But things quickly unravelled from there as they were bowled out for 396. Faf du Plessis made a sublime 199 and South Africa posted 621 against an attack that was hindered by injury setbacks. Sri Lanka were then knocked over for 180 in their second innings as all of South Africa’s seamers struck two blows each to help their side claim victory by an innings and 45 runs.

South Africa batsman Temba Bavuma said: “There is a feeling of unfinished business (after being dismissed for 71 in the first game) and the opportunity is there to get in and get some runs. I would like to do so, and make it count.” Sri Lanka manager Ashantha de Mel said: “I’ve never been on a tour with so many injuries. We’ve not played a Test match since February, so that must have had an effect.”