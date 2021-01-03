Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday said that the highest positivity rate in the country was recorded in Karachi at 15.7 percent followed by Peshawar at 15.5 percent and Mirpur at 9.2 percent.

The national positivity rate was recorded at 5.8 percent, according to the officials.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the rate was recorded at 8.5 percent, Sindh 8.1 percent, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 5.3 percent, Punjab 4.7 percent, Balochistan 3.8 percent, Islamabad 3.3 percent, and Gilgit-Baltistan at 1.4 percent, according to the NCOC.

On Saturday morning, Islamabad, GB and AJK collectively reported 163 more Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths. GB recorded no fatalities for the eighth consecutive day. Islamabad reported 132 cases and 2 deaths, GB 5 cases and AJK reported 26 cases and 2 deaths during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, KP’s caseload crossed 59,000 with 322 new infections reported on Saturday morning. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 322 Coronavirus cases and 12 deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 59,023 while the death toll is 1,661. Balochistan recorded 13 new cases of Coronavirus. The provincial tally has risen to 18,181. The death toll rose to 184 with one more fatality. Punjab recorded 733 Coronavirus cases, up from 659 a day earlier on Friday morning. Punjab recorded 43 deaths during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s Covid-19 portal. The provincial total has risen to 139,341 while the death toll is 4,085.

Pakistan recorded another 1,745 Coronavirus recoveries during the last 24 hours, according to the government’s portal for tracking the spread of Covid-19. The total number has risen to 438,974, while 2,264 patients are currently in critical condition.

According to the latest figures displayed by the NCOC, the country on Saturday confirmed the death of 82 more people during the last 24 hours besides 2,184 more persons tested positive for Covid-19. Sindh with 216,632 overall Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties. So far 216,632 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 139,341 in Punjab, 59,023 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 38,020 in Islamabad, 18,181 in Balochistan, 8,303 in Azad Kashmir and 4,862 in Gilgit-Baltistan.