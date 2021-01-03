Share:

NAWABSHAH-A couple was allegedly axed to death for contracting marriage of their choice. Police arrested two culprits with murder weapon.

According to details, Syed Skindar Ali Shah and Sajida Janwari hailing from village Phull entered in love marriage some two years ago and moved to Bilawal Colony of Nawabshah.

The axed bodies of couple were found inside their house on Saturday and moved to hospital for postmortem.

The police over suspicion arrested two brothers of the deceased lady including Asghar Ali Janwari and Muhammad Aslam Janwari.

During preliminary investigation, the detainees admitted the crime and murder weapon was also recovered from their possession.

The bodies were handed over to heirs after legal formalities and the police after registering a case against the nabbed culprits have started investigation.